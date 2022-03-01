Advertisement

Arkansas governor seeks review for any state Russia ties

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has told agencies to review whether the state has any business contracts with Russia as he condemned its war with Ukraine.

Hutchinson on Monday night announced he had sent a letter to his 15 cabinet secretaries calling for a review of the state’s departments to see if any contracts or agreements exist between Arkansas, Russia or other Russian entities.

“Although Arkansas’s economic ties with Russia are limited, I want to make sure that we as a state are not indirectly supporting Russian aggression through its economy,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

The move comes as governors and lawmakers in other states are taking moves to pull state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same. Proposals have been filed in Arkansas to authorize banks to freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs in the state and to require the boycott of Russian-made goods.

Hutchinson’s office said the state economic development commission has reported there are no Russian-owned or Ukrainian-owned companies in Arkansas. Arkansas imports from Russian last year totaled $8.1 million and exports totaled $64 million. That same year, Arkansas imports from Ukraine totaled $2 million and exports totaled more than $450,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dept. in northeast La. town runs out of money, can’t operate
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
File: Riser Elementary School
Students evacuated after fire at Ouachita Parish school
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Julian Ross, 42
Monroe man crashes through fence into yard for 3rd DWI arrest, police say

Latest News

US senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana
Louisiana’s US senators ‘look forward to meeting’ Biden’s Supreme Court nominee
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Louisiana leaders react to Russian invasion of Ukraine
West Monroe City Hall
Nance team challenges ruling against candidacy, says decision came too late
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn