Rep. Michael Echols authors bill requiring pharmacists to fill off-label prescriptions

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Representative Michael Echols has pre-filed a bill ahead of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session requiring pharmacists to fill off-label prescriptions.

An off-label medication is a drug that is prescribed to a patient that hasn’t been approved to treat that specific illness.

“This is just an effort to maintain the doctor-patient relationship,” said Echols, who represents District 14 in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Echols says he drafted the bill after consulting with medical professionals.

“The prescriptions they were writing weren’t being filled,” Echols explained. “There was even pressure from licensing boards.”

Currently, it is legal for doctors to order FDA-approved medications for unapproved uses. However, there is no law preventing pharmacists from refusing to fill those prescriptions. Echols wants to change that.

“Where you see this challenge happening is the large chains out there that have some national narrative,” Echols told KNOE. “Some national directive stopping these prescribers from being able to issue those drugs.”

Anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin has been prescribed by some doctors to treat COVID-19. In 2021, the American Pharmacists Association called on pharmacists to stop dispensing the medication, calling it harmful. Echols thinks that decision should be left up to a person’s doctor.

“Some of the media chaos that ensued has been around that, but there are numerous other medications that have been prescribed that could benefit a patient,” Echols said.

The bill also prevents medical boards from disciplining any medical professional who orders an off-label medication if they believe it’s in the patient’s best interest.

Senator Stewart Cathey has drafted similar legislation allowing doctors to prescribe any medication with a patient’s consent. Echols says the two bills could be merged once the session begins on March 14.

