Ouachita Parish mother and 2-year-old reported missing

Krystal Hebron, 29, and Diamond Hebron, 2
Krystal Hebron, 29, and Diamond Hebron, 2(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish mother and her 2-year-old child have been reported missing.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning, “Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing person, Krystal Hebron, of West Monroe. Krystal is described as a White female, age 29, 5′-6″ tall and weighing 150 lbs. She is believed accompanied by her 2-year-old daughter, Diamond Hebron. Family members have not heard from Krystal in several days.

“Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Krystal Hebron and/or her daughter is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.”

