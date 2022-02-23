Twins born on ‘Twosday’ at St. Francis in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 2/22/22 will go down as more than just a quirky date for at least one family.

According to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, twins were born on ‘Twosday’ at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

They did not identify the twins, but a picture posted on Facebook shows two babies together, side-by-side. One is wearing a little blue cap and one a little pink cap.

As you can imagine, 2/22/22 falling on a Tuesday is something we won’t see again in our lifetime, so such births are extremely rare.

Good things come in TWOS! Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health network has experienced some miracle births today, on... Posted by Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The twins were also born during a week full of palindrome dates. That is to say, those dates are read the same forward and backward.

While we may never again get the chance to see twins born on a Tuesday date filled with twos, it did actually happen more than once that day. A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Hopefully, this rare occurrence marks the beginning of some very lucky lives!

Plentiful Palindromes in February (WTOK)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.