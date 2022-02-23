Advertisement

Student struck by vehicle in school parking lot has died, Slidell police say

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School(Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 6-year-old student has died after being struck by a truck in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School parking lot Wednesday evening (Feb. 23), according to Slidell police.

The incident happened during dismissal time when a group of students were attempting to cross the parking lot. A school staff member, who was assigned to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the parking lot, was controlling traffic at the time of the incident.

First responders arrived at Our Lady Lourdes of Catholic School on Westchester Place Wednesday evening after receiving calls about the incident.

The student was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that there is no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or driving carelessly. The incident was classified as a tragic accident.

“The loss of a child is unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, the school, the first responders, and the entire Slidell community. This kind of tragedy affects us all,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

The identity of the child has not been released yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Strain
Former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain gets 4 life sentences in rape, incest case
Staci Mitchell and Don Nance
Staci Mitchell poised to remain West Monroe mayor for another term
LDH confirms 3 pediatric deaths from COVID-19
Demetric Coleman, 24
Monroe man accused of threatening to burn apartment down after argument
Twins Ella Brook Wilkins and Matthew Forest Wilkins were born in Monroe, Louisiana on 2/22/22.
La. mom, who is a twin, gives birth to 2nd set of twins on Tuesday, 2/22/22

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
La. mom, who is a twin, gives birth to 2nd set of twins on Tuesday, 2/22/22
La. mom, who is a twin, gives birth to 2nd set of twins on Tuesday, 2/22/22
Power lines
Entergy Louisiana customers to see $8 increase due to 2021 weather events
Louisiana EBT cards can be used to buy groceries online
Louisiana EBT cards can be used to buy groceries online