Monroe man accused of threatening to burn apartment down after argument

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they have arrested a man who was seen carrying gasoline toward a Monroe apartment building after alleged threats that he’d burn it down.

According to an arrest report, Demetric Coleman, 24, had gotten into an argument with someone around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when he made the threat.

When police responded to the scene in the 3800 block of Spurgeon Drive, an officer reported seeing him carrying gasoline in a white bucket and walking toward the address.

The report says when the officer initially tried to make contact with Coleman, he declined to speak and continued toward the apartment. The officer then pulled into Coleman’s path, at which point they say Coleman dropped the bucket and ran.

Police noted that the victim feared for her life and would not remain at the apartment while Coleman was free.

Coleman was located some hours later. The arrest report states that Coleman admitted to having the argument and filling the bucket, but denied threatening to burn the apartment building down.

Coleman was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of felony terrorizing.

