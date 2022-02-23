Monroe charity banquet aims to raise money for coastal conservation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s time for the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Monroe Chapter’s banquet. It’s Thursday, March 3rd at 5:30 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center Conference Hall.

Tickets are $75 and tables are available. Your ticket cost includes a one year CCA membership, admission, dinner and open bar. It’s a fundraiser to help the association’s mission of stopping commercial overfishing. They help protect the health, habitat and sustainability of marine resources.

Call (225) 952-9200 for ticket information.

