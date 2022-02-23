City of Monroe to apply for grant to restore Cooley House

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council approved a plan on Tuesday to allow Mayor Friday Ellis to apply for a $500,000 federal grant to restore the Cooley House in South Monroe.

“It’s an existing cultural asset that has been sitting there not accessible by the public,” explained the city’s Chief Economic Developer, Kelsea McCrary.

The building on the corner of Texas Avenue and South Grand Street was designed in 1908 and completed in 1926.

“I think it’s really a rare example not just for Monroe, but for the whole country to experience prairie style architecture here in the south,” Cooley House Foundation President Brian Davis told KNOE. “Mostly that was really concentrated in Chicago and the northern states.”

The City of Monroe bought the building in 2008.

In 2010, the Cooley House was named a building of national significance on the National Register of Historic Places.

If approved for the Save America’s Treasures Grant from the National Park Service, Davis knows exactly what they’ll use the money on.

“The rehabilitation of the electrical system in there,” Davis said. “Any plumbing updates, other restoration of finishes; We would love to try and get the original paint colors in there.”

The city hopes to turn the space into something that the public can enjoy.

“Whether it’s a museum paying tribute to that prairie school style of architecture, or its significance in Monroe’s history, whether it’s some type of community meeting space,” McCrary told KNOE.

“Accessible to the public not only for educational tours, but other community uses, whether it’s meetings of other public functions,” said Davis.

If approved, the Cooley House will have to fundraise additional money to complete the restoration.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.