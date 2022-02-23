Better Love Yourself Banquet at the Monroe Civic Center on Feb. 24

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Model 10/18 opens the doors for Monroe teens to experience wider opportunities and gives them a chance to dream bigger. Entrepreneur and media professional Robert Wright founded the group in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to empower young girls.

Wright’s efforts to help others is expanding. He is hosting the first ever Better Love Yourself Banquet. It’s an empowerment and fundraising event that will benefit the girls he mentors.

“Model 10/18 began with only 10 girls to enhance the confidence and qualities of young ladies. Tomorrow, the banquet is called “Better Love Yourself”, which ties into how you should embrace yourself, be comfortable in your own skin and discover yourself,” said Model 10/18 captain and Wossman High School junior Symiah Joseph.

The organization has grown to 30 girls, ranging from ages 10 to 18. Wright said all are honor roll students and currently eight of them have earned a 4.0. Their slogan is #NotJustAPrettyFace and the program aims to “ensure that the girls are well read, well dressed, well spoken, and well traveled.”

Joseph, who is one of the members with a 4.0 GPA, said this organization and this banquet showcases the importance of mentorship.

“With everything that is going on right now, we have to protect, lead and guide each other. We can do that through fashion, photography and find a way to correlate with each other,” Joseph said.

The event is Thursday, February 24 at the Monroe Civic Center, B.D. Robinson Conference Hall at 7 p.m. Recording artist Terisa Griffin will perform and keynote speaker is 4th JDC Assistant DA Danielle Linkford. Linkford is also a former Southern University Dancing Doll, which resonates with Joseph.

“I’m a dancer so I know more about her. She’s an amazing role model,” Joseph said.

This fundraiser will have a direct local impact, allowing the members of Model 10/18 to explore aspects of the entertainment industry this year.

“Last year the girls traveled to New York City and toured the 9/11 Memorial, enjoyed Times Square and enjoyed an evening at Madam Tussaud’s Wax Museum. This summer they will travel to Los Angeles to experience the making of movies at Warner Bros. Studios, a historical tour of the Grammy Museum and many will see the Pacific Ocean for the first time in their lives as they experience Santa Monica Beach,” Wright told KNOE.

General admission tickets are $20 and donations are also welcome.

