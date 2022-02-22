Zoo Buddy: Meet Betty White

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo’s newest addition is like a child to her caretaker. The baby white-handed gibbon was born December 18th and named after the late and beloved Hollywood icon, Betty White.

The zoo’s general curator Lisa Taylor said the animal grows more active and curious by the day.

“Yeah, so we’re in a, we’ve been taking care of her since December well, a little bit after December 18. Her, our parent was having some issues raising her. So we stepped in and took over. And she has been quite an educational experience for the staff. And she is pretty amazing. I mean, it’s like taking care of a human baby as taking care of her she requires 24-hour care. And being a gibbon she has these very long arms. And typically in the wild, she would hold on to her mother the whole entire time as the mom is taking care of her the mother is the animal solely takes care of the baby. And so we had some big shifts, little things for her to be able to hold on to and wrap her up in and she takes a ninny bottle just like a human baby about every three hours,” Taylor explained.

Betty is teething right now.

Taylor said, “Yeah, the teething ring, she’s actually cutting teeth right now. And like I’m saying, it’s just like taking care of a little a human.”

Zookeepers are already showing her the ropes.

“She is a whole lot more active. And we actually are getting ready to start teaching her how to hold on to things and maybe, you know, like a primate would in their species, they brachiate, which means they swing through the trees. And they basically live in the canopy of the trees in the wild. And so we’re going to get some educational videos from other zoos. We’re not working with them. And we’re going to watch those guys and you know, we eventually are going to reintroduce her to her troupe, and so that she can learn more on how to be a gibbon because we can only teach her so much,” said Taylor.

The similarities to humans are striking, according to small mammal animal keeper Ashley Diserio.

“I love her so much. She’s basically become my child. I think the coolest part about her is that they’re, I mean, they’re not closely related to us, but they kind of are. And so it’s just cool to like, see the similarities of human to primate, for sure,” said Diserio.

Diserio is able to rattle off fun facts about her favorite primate.

“They’re so good at brachiating that they can swing up to like 35 miles an hour,” Diserio said.

Plus, they can hold a tune.

“And she is a lesser ape. So she’s not a monkey. And so she requires, you know, sharpen her intelligence level is different than the regular primate. Um, they do vocalize. And, you know, we’ve done segments before with the givens where they basically took over the interview talking for us, but the zookeepers have been actually bringing her over to where her parents are. And they, she has actually got to hear them. And they do play videos for her of the of the sounds and the vocalizations. And she will, who, as we call it, who and back to them, but there are several different, you know, vocalizations that she’ll learn from her parents when we go back,” Taylor said.

Betty is an endangered species and zookeepers said they’re doing all they can to help her and her species.

New Parking Lot

The zoo has a new parking lot. It’s been closed for renovations since October of 2021 and just passed inspection last week. Crews re-did the lot and all the drainage underneath that helps keep the zoo dry, officials say. There are more handicapped parking spots, as well. Zoo organizers say they are happy the city prioritized repairing the decades-old lot.

