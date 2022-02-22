This Weekend: North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild 2022 Quilt Show

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild 2022 Quilt Show is this Friday and Saturday. Organizers say it’s more of an experience than an exhibition. They’ll have more than 300 quilts to show off, along with raffles and door prizes. They’re going to have vendors and people doing demonstrations.

It’s 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, February 25th and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, February 26th. Admission is $7 for ages 9 to 79 and free for all others. The quilt raffle drawing is at 3 p.m. and tickets are $1 to enter.

It’s at the West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Ave, West Monroe, LA 71291.

