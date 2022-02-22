Advertisement

Staci Mitchell poised to remain West Monroe mayor for another term

Staci Mitchell and Don Nance
Staci Mitchell and Don Nance(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A judge has ruled West Monroe mayoral challenger Don Nance ineligible to run for the city’s top office. KNOE obtained court documents with the judge’s ruling.

Barring any new decisions from the judicial bench, this means current mayor Staci Mitchell will automatically win reelection, as no one else qualified with the Secretary of State’s Office to run for the position.

Still, it’s not quite over. Nance says they are appealing the decision. However, early voting begins on March 12 and Election Day is March 26, 2022, leaving little time for a decision to be reached before people start casting their ballots.

The debate was over where Nance calls home. You can read more about that here.

Click here for voting information from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar
Dozens of ArkLaMiss stores affected by Family Dollar rodent infestation
Jack Strain
Former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain gets 4 life sentences in rape, incest case
(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Marathon refinery in Garyville
6 contractors injured in Marathon refinery explosion, company says
Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment

Latest News

COVID-19
3 La. children die from COVID in past week
LDH confirms 3 pediatric deaths from COVID-19
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19