Staci Mitchell poised to remain West Monroe mayor for another term

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A judge has ruled West Monroe mayoral challenger Don Nance ineligible to run for the city’s top office. KNOE obtained court documents with the judge’s ruling.

Barring any new decisions from the judicial bench, this means current mayor Staci Mitchell will automatically win reelection, as no one else qualified with the Secretary of State’s Office to run for the position.

Still, it’s not quite over. Nance says they are appealing the decision. However, early voting begins on March 12 and Election Day is March 26, 2022, leaving little time for a decision to be reached before people start casting their ballots.

The debate was over where Nance calls home. You can read more about that here.

Click here for voting information from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.