Nance team challenges ruling against candidacy, says decision came too late

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A challenge has been filed against a court ruling that essentially knocks West Monroe mayoral candidate Don Nance out of the race.

According to court documents obtained by KNOE, the Nance team seeks to dismiss or appeal Judge Alvin Sharpe’s ruling, saying he took too long to make a decision.

Judge Sharpe ruled Nance is ineligible to run for the city’s top office, news of which the Nance team was informed on the morning of Feb. 22, documents state.

According to the paperwork filed, everything Sharpe needed to make a ruling was in his possession by midnight Feb. 9. The motion claims Sharpe only had 24 hours to render a ruling.

Citing the above, Nance’s motion says the ruling wasn’t in accordance with Louisiana law and requests to have the ruling dismissed or, if dismissal is not possible, appealed.

As it stands now, current mayor Staci Mitchell is poised to win another four years in office without a challenger. It will take another ruling from the judicial bench to change that.

Early voting begins on March 12 and Election Day is March 26, 2022.

Click here for voting information from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

