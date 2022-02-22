Must-see Jean Lafitte house float features giant skulls, gators: See photos

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Move over, “Pirates of the Caribbean.” One of New Orleans’ most famous historical figures gets the official Yardi Gras treatment.

Jean Lafitte, the privateer and smuggler known for helping the U.S. win the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812, becomes the subject of a grand, must-see house float on Prytania Street.

Jean Lafitte, one of New Orleans’ most famous historical figures, gets the official Yardi Gras treatment. (Source: WVUE/NOLA Weekend)

From his namesake town to a national park and even the famous Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar, Lafitte holds a notable spot among Louisiana landmarks and in the state’s history. Now, the popular privateer also has a house float to his name called “The Adventures of Jean Lafitte.”

The Kern Studios creation features a giant Lafitte standing tall next to his maiden guarding a chest full of treasure. In the Yardi Gras display, the swamps of Barataria Bay come to life on Prytania Street.

Autoplay Caption

In the front yard, other fun elements liven the display, such as bead-eating gators and a giant light-up skull. And you can’t miss the moving pirate ship seen plastered on the home’s second-story balcony.

Glittery jewels, skulls and Mardi Gras beads line the front gate surrounding the home, and you’ll even see a parrot perched on the front porch.

For 2022, New Orleans’ newest Mardi Gras tradition returns, and several homes are popping up decorated in the style of parade floats as part of the Krewe of House Floats. Even though this home isn’t officially listed on the Krewe of House Floats map, the display is one of the standouts along Prytania Street.

--

Show us your Carnival spirit! Submit your pics here, and your photos could end up on FOX 8 News. This story is part of our “How Do You Mardi Gras?” series sponsored by Breaux Mart.

Submit at fox8live.com/mardigras (NOLA Weekend)

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.