Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils 2022 plans

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its 2022 plans at a meeting Monday.

After successfully hosting the Dixie Baseball World Series in 2021 and a professional fishing tournament this year, the bureau wants to bring more sporting events to the twin cities.

“We broke records on all those numbers,” explained Scott Bruscato, the bureau’s Vice President of sales. Twenty-seven million views on social media. “It was pretty phenomenal; the number of hits they had on their website, live stream, and social media.”

The bureau says hosting Major League Fishing’s season-opening event in February proves the Twin Cities are the perfect place to host a sporting event.

They loved our people,” one board member said. “They love this area. They were so excited to be here.”

The bureau adds athletic events were a key focus when creating their 2022 calendar. The National Cutting Horse Association’s Eastern Show is one new event, starting March 4.

“That was a long-time event over in Jackson,” explained Bruscato. “We got them to come over here, and it’s going to start in a couple of weeks.”

Another new event coming to the area is the Red River Conference College Baseball Tournament featuring several teams from Louisiana.

“That’s LSU-A, LSU-S, and all those folks,” Bruscato told the board. “They are going to take the top eight teams in their conference. It’s a double-elimination tournament right here in Sterlington.”

In April, the LHSSA is bringing a high school bass fishing tournament to northeast Louisiana.

“They are thinking around 225 boats,” Bruscato explained. “So MLF has the top 80 anchors. He is going to have 225. Three people per boat. Two anchors, one captain per boat. That’s a lot of folks coming to town.”

In addition, the Dixie Baseball World Series, which was named Best Major Event by the Louisiana Travel Association, will return to the Twin Cities in 2022.

