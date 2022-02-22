Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar
Dozens of ArkLaMiss stores affected by Family Dollar rodent infestation
The driver of an SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase, authorities say.
High speed chase into West Monroe ends in hotel parking lot
He's happy to see the food truck business booming
Black History Moment: Monroe entrepreneur paves way for local food truck owners
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
Marathon refinery in Garyville
All-clear given, one injured in Marathon refinery explosion

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
NELA to Host High School Fishing Tournament
Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils 2022 plans
Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils 2022 plans
Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils 2022 plans
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder after police find body of 4-year-old missing since 2020