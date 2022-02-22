Man booked with attempted murder after shooting woman in head, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was arrested on allegations of attempted murder Monday night (Feb. 21) after he allegedly shot a woman in the head during a domestic dispute in the Central Business District, New Orleans police said.

Rafael Rojas, 45, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on allegations of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery, according to jail records. Rojas was awaiting his first appearance Tuesday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court to determine whether bond would be set and in what amount.

According to police, a 44-year-old woman was arguing with Rojas just before 8 p.m. at a location in the 300 block of Magazine Street. She said she left the room, but later returned and was physically assaulted by Rojas. She told police she then heard a “pop” sound and realized she had been shot by the man.

The NOPD said officers arrived and found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel and her condition has not been updated by authorities.

Police said Rojas was identified as the gunman and apprehended “within moments after the offense.”

