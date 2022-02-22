LDCC’s Bastrop campus expands, benefiting local allied health industry

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College’s Bastrop campus is expanding. The city made a deal to use the Louisiana Mill Learning Center as a simulated hospital for students. Nursing students at any of the LDCC campuses will be able to do their clinical work at the simulated hospital. The expansion will help the Bastrop campus as well as prepare future health care workers.

By fall, LDCC will expand into the Louisiana Mill Learning Center. The inside will have cutting-edge technology for students to practice their skills. The Executive Director of Community and Public Relations at LDCC, Darian Atkins, said there was a great need for more space for Bastrop nursing students.

“LDCC is able to partner with the city of Bastrop and provide to the region of Bastrop; to be able to get those skilled workers out into the marketplace,” said Atkins.

Atkins hopes that the Bastrop campus will grow; especially since she said there’s a shortage of allied health workers in the region and across the country.

“There is a much larger need for allied health professionals than there are currently being churned out into the marketplace, so this enables LDCC to be able to provide training in a greater capacity,” said Atkins.

Seniors at Bastrop High School dually enrolled at the Bastrop LDCC campus said they are excited about the expansion.

“I feel good about it because I want to do it on the next level. I want to be an RN,” said one student.

“Everybody learns differently. Everybody catches on differently. Some may be quicker, some may be slower, so I feel like having a bigger facility where everyone can learn things and have a new opportunity; I feel like it helps everybody in the long run,” said another student.

Atkins said LDCC would like to see old and new students at the Bastrop campus work in the area after graduation.

“It’s important for the people who are trained in those areas, if they can, stay there, and give back to those areas, to sew back into the economy,” said Atkins.

For now, this is a three-year agreement between LDCC and the city of Bastrop. The Mayor of Bastrop said the city is looking forward to the expansion and it serves a medical purpose in the area.

