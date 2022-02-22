Advertisement

Lake Charles man accused of sexual contact with girl under 15

Bobby R. Treaster, 46, was arrested on Feb. 18, on seven counts of sexual battery and one count...
Bobby R. Treaster, 46, was arrested on Feb. 18, on seven counts of sexual battery and one count of third-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $510,000.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 15, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Feb. 17, after receiving a complaint from the girl, who told detectives the alleged incidents took place between January 2021 and October 2021, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

Bobby R. Treaster, 46, was arrested on Feb. 18, on seven counts of sexual battery and one count of third-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $510,000.

Det. Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator.

