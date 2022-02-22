Gov. Edwards calls redistricting maps disappointing; explores possible veto

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards continues to weigh his options now that the state legislature has approved redistricting maps he is dissatisfied with.

The Republican-dominated legislature redrew boundary lines for congressional seats, the House and Senate, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Public Service Commission and government entities that require elections.

“And quite honestly it’s no surprise I’m very disappointed, I don’t believe the legislature did what the law requires, they certainly didn’t do what is right and fair, in the sense that the maps, the districts don’t reflect the current democratic makeup in the state of Louisiana, that’s unfortunate, I don’t believe, the congressional map, in particular, complies with the Voting Rights Act, and so we’re looking at that, we’re having conversations and of course, we have some time before we make the decision because the constitution gives us about 20 days,” said Edwards, who is a Democrat.

Edwards and voting rights activists say the new census numbers show a second majority-African American district is needed.

“You have a third of our state if African American and in fact, just in the last 10 years the percentage of African Americans actually increased in Louisiana, and yet the maps don’t reflect any increase anywhere, not in any mask that they passed, not for the Public Service Commission, not for the eight elected members of BESE, not the congressional map as we just, not the House and Senate maps, so quite frankly it’s disappointing,” said Edwards.

As part of Edwards’ decision-making process is whether he would be able to get enough support from legislators to black an override of a veto if he ends up vetoing any of the maps.

Voting rights groups are expected to challenge the maps in court if they become law.

