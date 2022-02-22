Feed Your Soul: Ro Ro’s Snack Shack

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Snack foods like nachos, hotdogs, and snow cones are many people’s favorites. One place in Farmerville takes those to new levels. Ro Ro’s Snack Shack on Sterlington Highway is a small food stand named after the owners’ granddaughter. “Ro Ro is our granddaughter. Her name is Aurora Grace, and we call her Ro Ro,” says owner Patricia Alford.

Feisty and independent describes both the restaurant vibe and her granddaughter. That is what makes this place unique.

Around town, Alford and her husband D.K. are known for their food. Alford says it’s because they make everything fresh.

“We smoke our own pork. We make our own croutons. We try a lot of different things,” said Alford.

Many people think the two together make the magic happen.

“You put them together; when it comes to the kitchen, they’re hard to beat,” said their aunt, Ruth Bailey.

With a great selection of food, from nachos and wings, to shrimp and salad, everyone has something they can enjoy at Ro Ro's. (KNOE)

People here in the area even come to them for the brisket that D.K. is famous for. He starts smoking those in the summer.

One customer, David Wilkes, comes here almost daily. “It’s easy to get in, get food, and get back. Really good food,” said Wilkes.

With a huge menu, they have choices for everyone: salads, nachos, sandwiches, wings, soups, and more. When you eat here, get ready to get messy. But one item here is what put them on the map. “When they first opened, the rave was the pulled pork nachos. There would be people just lined up,” said Rainie Church, a long-time customer.

The nachos are one of the things I tried. They have a Cajun Grilled Cheese, buffalo wings, shrimp, and much more. There is also soup, both baked potato and tomato basil. There are some people in the area that call to make sure she has the baked potato soup on hand. Plus, everything is fun to eat.

Those with a sweet tooth, come and try their shakes, ice cream, and of course, snowcones. When it comes to fun and food, take a trip to Ro Ro’s Snack Shack and feed your soul.

Click here for the Updated Feed Your Soul Map to see all the places Charles Burkett has gone.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.