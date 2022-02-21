Advertisement

Voter registration deadlines for March 26 Municipal Primary

(MGN)
By Louisiana Secretary of State
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State:

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the deadlines to register to vote in the March 26 Municipal Primary are fast approaching. The in-person or by mail registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 23, and the deadline for registering through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, March 5.

These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at their parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the March 26 election is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 through Saturday, March 19 (excluding Sunday, March 13), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.

