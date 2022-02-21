Dozens of ArkLaMiss stores affected by Famiy Dollar rodent infestation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South are closed due to rodent issues at a distribution center in Arkansas, including many in the ArkLaMiss.

On Saturday, KNOE reported that Family Dollar was recalling products due to rodent problems in its West Memphis distribution center. Several categories of products may be unsafe for consumers to use.

The Food & Drug Administration says affected products include several types of items purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through Feb. 21, from Family Dollar stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. A full list of locations is at the bottom of this article.

The impacted products originated from the Family Dollar’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas. An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces, urine, gnawing, nesting and odors throughout the facility, along with dead birds and bird droppings. Eleven hundred dead rodents were recovered during fumigation last month.

More than 2,300 rats were collected last year.

Some of the possible contaminated products include:

Human foods

Cosmetics

Animal foods

OTC medications

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may be reported to the FDA as follows:

online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Complete and submit the report

Regular Mail or Fax : Download form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178. : Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/report-problem-fda

Additional Information from the FDA

Some examples of these products include human foods (including dietary supplements (vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements)), cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes), animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed), medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products) and over-the-counter (OTC) medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children).

Consumers are advised not to use and to contact the company regarding impacted products. The agency is also advising that all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging, be discarded. Food in non-permeable packaging (such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans) may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Consumers should wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected Family Dollar stores.

Consumers who recently purchased affected products should contact a health care professional immediately if they have health concerns after using or handling impacted products. Rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people.

Following a consumer complaint, the FDA began an investigation of the Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, in January 2022. Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection team’s arrival on-site and the inspection concluded on Feb. 11. Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination. More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following a fumigation at the facility in January 2022. Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.

FULL LIST OF STORES

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF AFFECTED STORES if you can’t see the list below.

