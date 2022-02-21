Advertisement

Louisiana’s own Scripps Spelling Bee Champion to speak at Monroe Marriott

Zaila Avant-garde is also the 2021 Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the year and has multiple Guinness World Records
Zaila Avant-garde Interview
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Zaila Avant-garde broke boundaries and made history after becoming the first Black American to win the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2021. She is also the first person from Louisiana to do so. With an impressive life that includes a passion for sports and inspiring young people, this wasn’t her first moment in the spotlight.

The teen is a three-time Guinness World Record holder and was chosen by Sports Illustrated as their 2021 Sportskid of the Year. Smart, poised and stunning, Avant-garde wore bright colors and shared details about her bright future with us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss.

Zaila’s mother Alma Heard said her daughter, who is home-schooled, practiced spelling 13,000 words a day before the competition. Zaila says she enjoys the extensive preparation and breaking records. She said when you do what you love, the hard work will follow.

She will be at a news conference for a National Black History Month celebration at the Courtyard by Marriott on Pecanland Mall Drive starting at 9 a.m Monday, February 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase, authorities say.
High speed chase into West Monroe ends in hotel parking lot
He's happy to see the food truck business booming
Black History Moment: Monroe entrepreneur paves way for local food truck owners
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
The goal is to have a fun safe event for everyone
The Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade kicks off

Latest News

Breaking news
No injuries reported after explosion at Marathon refinery
BBB: Identity Theft
BBB warns you about identify theft
Zaila Avant-garde
- Zaila Avant-garde Interview
BBB: Identity Theft
- BBB: Identity Theft