Louisiana’s own Scripps Spelling Bee Champion to speak at Monroe Marriott

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Zaila Avant-garde broke boundaries and made history after becoming the first Black American to win the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2021. She is also the first person from Louisiana to do so. With an impressive life that includes a passion for sports and inspiring young people, this wasn’t her first moment in the spotlight.

The teen is a three-time Guinness World Record holder and was chosen by Sports Illustrated as their 2021 Sportskid of the Year. Smart, poised and stunning, Avant-garde wore bright colors and shared details about her bright future with us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss.

Zaila’s mother Alma Heard said her daughter, who is home-schooled, practiced spelling 13,000 words a day before the competition. Zaila says she enjoys the extensive preparation and breaking records. She said when you do what you love, the hard work will follow.

She will be at a news conference for a National Black History Month celebration at the Courtyard by Marriott on Pecanland Mall Drive starting at 9 a.m Monday, February 21, 2022.

