Issues reported before California police helicopter crash
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.
The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.
Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.
The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.