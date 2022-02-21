Advertisement

Infant found alive in Colo. apartment with 5 dead adults

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died. (KUSA via CNN)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - Police are investigating after five people were found dead in a Colorado apartment. An infant and a sixth adult were recovered alive from the scene.

Emergency personnel responded around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the North Range Crossing Apartments in Commerce City, Colorado, on a report of several people who were unconscious. Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside an apartment.

Another adult and an infant, estimated to be about 4 months old, were also inside the apartment. They were taken to the hospital. Police say the baby underwent a checkup and is doing fine. The adult was talking to officers.

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died. They say it does not appear to be a crime of violence, and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

“I hope the parents were not in there, but I’ve been doing this long enough I would probably be safe to suggest that the parents probably were inside,” Police Chief Clint Nichols said. “And so, for the infant, that’s going to be a long time without parents.”

Nichols says there were unknown substances “that could be described as illicit narcotics” inside the apartment. Tests will be needed to determine what those substances are.

Nichols also says firefighters tested the apartment for hazardous gas. The test came back negative.

A hazardous materials team is sweeping the apartment to ensure there is no danger to investigators.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase, authorities say.
High speed chase into West Monroe ends in hotel parking lot
Cassius Clay Muhammad For Mayor Sign in Rayville
Rayville firefighter claims he was fired after challenging Mayor Harry Lewis in March election
Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins sentenced on sex crimes, giving children tainted baked goods
The goal is to have a fun safe event for everyone
The Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade kicks off
18-year-old arrested in connection with Bastrop murder

Latest News

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died.
Police chief speaks after 5 found dead in Colo. apartment
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
Search for missing Zachary teen continues
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting