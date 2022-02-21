Advertisement

Black History Moment: Monroe entrepreneur paves way for local food truck owners

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local entrepreneur says in 2014 he was one of the first community members to own a food truck in Monroe. He says he helped break the barriers and pave the way for many others to establish their business.

Ronnie Traylor says he had the vision to open the food truck before they were legally operating in Monroe; so, that caused him to run into several obstacles getting started.

“However, I ran into a roadblock with the Restaurant Association here in Monroe because they did not want food trucks to inundate the market,” said Ronnie Traylor, Monroe entrepreneur.

He says the Restaurant Association in Monroe put a petition in place back in 2014, and it stopped food trucks from being in business within the city limits, but later that year, Traylor says he filed his own petition that allowed him to start “Eat N Ron Express”.

“It makes me feel really good because I see a lot of my good friends now have food trucks in the City of Monroe. I was able to help a few of them get started,” he said.

Traylor’s daughter, Ariadne, says seeing her father fighting to make a change has encouraged her in a major way.

“I’ve kind of always been inspired by him in general just like with everything he does. I like the idea of being my own boss. At the time, I didn’t even know that it was history-making,” said Ariadne Traylor, daughter of Ronnie Traylor.

Traylor says he sold the company after two years but he says he’s happy to see the food truck industry booming.

