Advertisement

Bat falcon spotted in US for first time

The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.
The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.(U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

The “bat falcon” was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas in December, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency posted two photos of the bird taken by photographer Peter Witt on Facebook last week.

The Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge said that, based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be a juvenile.

The refuge said the bat falcon usually breeds in tropical Mexico, Central and South America, and Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase, authorities say.
High speed chase into West Monroe ends in hotel parking lot
He's happy to see the food truck business booming
Black History Moment: Monroe entrepreneur paves way for local food truck owners
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
The goal is to have a fun safe event for everyone
The Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade kicks off

Latest News

Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an...
U.S. officials: Russia preparing violent invasion
A teenager died in a forklift accident on Sunday.
Boy dies in forklift accident
The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden...
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood