MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congratulations to Richwood’s Courtney McCarthy as he becomes the newest Aaron’s Ace. The junior is one of the top scorers in the country averaging 32 points and 12 rebounds a game. McCarthy is coming off an eye popping performance as he scored 46 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a loss to Neville.

