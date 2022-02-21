Advertisement

4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron(McComb Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant and Patrice Clark
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Four teens are in custody after a fatal drive-by shooting in McComb this weekend.

Four people were wounded and a 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, which happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in McComb, at a park on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street.

Family members identified the boy as Oterrious Marks.

Family members are mourning 6-year-old Oterious Marks.
Family members are mourning 6-year-old Oterious Marks.(Family)

Four teens now face capital murder in the shooting. They’re also charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Those four suspects are:

  • Bryce Thompson, 18, of McComb
  • Malik Reed, 17, of Magnolia
  • Yajari Jackson, 19, of Magnolia
  • Bryan Cameron, 18, of Magnolia

The mother of the victim sobbed over her son’s death during a special vigil Monday. She was joined by family, friends, and leaders from the McComb School District where the 6-year-old was enrolled.

According to police, the four accused in the deadly drive-by were targeting someone else at the park. They also believe it was gang related.

The 6-year-old’s mother says while she’s relieved to hear the alleged shooters were arrested, she’s heartbroken her baby boy is now gone.

She says her older son was also shot at the park Sunday and has been treated for his injuries and released from the hospital, along with another person. Two people remain in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the funeral costs of Oterrious Marks. You can donate by clicking here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar
Dozens of ArkLaMiss stores affected by Family Dollar rodent infestation
The driver of an SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase, authorities say.
High speed chase into West Monroe ends in hotel parking lot
He's happy to see the food truck business booming
Black History Moment: Monroe entrepreneur paves way for local food truck owners
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
Marathon refinery in Garyville
All-clear given, one injured in Marathon refinery explosion

Latest News

The Mayor of Bastrop said the city is looking forward to the expansion and it serves a medical...
LDCC’s Bastrop campus expands, benefiting local allied health industry
The Mayor of Bastrop said the city is looking forward to the expansion and it serves a medical...
LDCC’s Bastrop campus expands, benefiting local allied health industry
Voter registration deadlines for March 26 Municipal Primary
LDH issues guidance on powdered infant formula recall