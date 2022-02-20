The Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade kicks off

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus is kicking off their 38th Mardi Gras parade tonight in the twin cities. The Co-Captain Karen McCaa says, they are expecting this year’s Mardi Gras parade to be the biggest one so far and this year’s theme is Janus goes to Hollywood.

“Matter of fact, this year, we’ve grown a lot. We actually had to buy new floats this year to have enough space for everybody and everything we have out here today. Every float you see is packed to capacity. So all the hotels in the area are seeing an economic benefit from this parade today,” said Karen McCaa, The Krewe of Janus Co-Captain.

An organization called Ansley Angels is joining the Mardi Gras parade but it’s for a good cause. They are pushing the handicapped individuals along the Mardi Gras parade route.

“We’ll be running a 5k race through the Mardi Gras route. To anybody who is handicapped that would like to be included in something, we put them in a chair and we push them and we are their legs so we run for them,” said Jana Patrick, Ansley Angel Pusher.

A Children’s and Paws Pet parade took place earlier in downtown West Monroe. Animals competed in the pet competition and the money raised from the competition went towards PAWS of Northeast Louisiana. One of the winners says it’s a fun family event that she always attends.

“So we just love it. It’s so much fun. We have a good time making our floats. The theme was Mardi Gras and I was trying to think what do I come up with for Mardi Gras and I thought a crawfish broil seems appropriate for Mardi Gras,” said Joann Milner, a Rayville Resident.

“I support it. I buy t-shirts every year to support the Paws and River City,” said Shelley Jones, WM Resident.

Krewe of Janus says the goal is to make sure everyone has a fun, and safe mardi gras.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.