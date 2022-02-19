Rayville firefighter claims he was fired after challenging Mayor Harry Lewis in March election

Rayville, La. (KNOE) - A firefighter in Rayville says he’s been fired because he’s challenging the mayor in the upcoming election.

Cassius Clay Muhammad had been a member of the Rayville Fire Department for nearly four years until he was fired last month.

“I pretty much was shocked,” Muhammad told KNOE. “When I asked the Fire Chief, why? He just told me you can’t run for mayor.”

Last month, Muhammad says he was let go less than 30 minutes after qualifying to challenge longtime Mayor Harry Lewis in the upcoming March election.

“I recieved a phone call from the Fire Chief telling me to turn my equipment in, and I was no longer employed by the town of Rayville,” explained Muhammad, a Marine veteran.

Muhammad added he still hasn’t seen an official termination letter.

“No reason why I couldn’t get it,” said a frustrated Muhammad. “I called the Mayor’s Office, and I can’t get it.”

According to the Office of the State Examiner, it is illegal for a Civil Service employee to seek public office. However, because Rayville has fewer than 7,000 residents, that law doesn’t apply.

“Can you give me something in black and white in the employee handbook stating that, and nothing, so I was just totally in shock,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad believes his firing proves Rayville needs new leadership.

“They’re a lot of issues that need to be addressed,” explained Muhammad. “A lot of things that need to be done to improve the city.”

Fire Chief Gary Miller said he couldn’t comment on the matter. KNOE reached out to Mayor Lewis, but we haven’t heard back.

