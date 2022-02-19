JPD asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal Clinton Boulevard shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Clinton Boulevard.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 45-year-old Tarik Domino was delivering produce with his company, Capitol City Produce, at Dollar General, when two individuals started an altercation with each other.

Police say that one individual pulled out a weapon, and fired at the other individual, accidentally striking Domino on the left side of the body.

Domino was taken to UMMC by AMR, where he died from his injuries.

#JPD needs help identifying this male wanted in connection with a shooting that left a male fatally wounded. The... Posted by Jackson Police Department on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Jackson police have not released any more information at this time.

