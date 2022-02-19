Jonesboro police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating Saturday after an 18-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, authorities said.

Police got a call around 11:15 a.m., Feb. 19 about the man, whose name was not released.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the man drove himself to the hospital and that the department’s Criminal Investigation Division was soon called.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

