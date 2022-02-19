Advertisement

High speed chase into West Monroe ends in hotel parking lot

The driver of an SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase, authorities say.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement officers converged in and around a West Monroe hotel parking lot in the middle of the night.

About a dozen units with the West Monroe Police Dept. and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were on the scene around 4 a.m.

An arrest report for Callie Bryan, 31, indicates she was arrested at the location around that time. The document says a deputy tried to stop the SUV she was in on Highway 15.

Authorities say they chased the vehicle onto Ole Highway 15, Cypress Street, Fairview, McMillan, and finally onto Blanchard. They say the vehicle reached speeds of up to 90 mph at some point and ran red lights at Well Road and Downing Pines.

As the SUV entered the hotel parking lot, authorities say it completely ran over a small tree and crashed into a parked vehicle.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene but were soon apprehended. Bryan was identified as the driver. The arrest report states that Bryan admitted to stealing the vehicle and didn’t pull over because she was scared.

Bryan booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center following the chase.

