ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Zachary Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Donovan Jones, 19, was last seen at his home in Zachary around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Family members say he also goes by “DJ.”

Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones. (Jennifer Jones)

Investigators describe Jones as 5′8″ tall, weighing 140-150 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

Family, friends, classmates, and loved ones are planning a neighborhood search Saturday, Feb. 19 for the missing teenager.

The search will begin at the Meadowview Subdivision located at 2246 Windridge Drive in Zachary, La., then move to surrounding areas beginning at 9:00 a.m., according to family members.

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan W. Jones, Jr. who was last seen on Feb. 16, 2022. (Jennifer Jones)

