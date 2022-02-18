Advertisement

Zachary police looking for missing 19-year-old

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Zachary Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Donovan Jones, 19, was last seen at his home in Zachary around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Family members say he also goes by “DJ.”

Investigators describe Jones as 5′8″ tall, weighing 140-150 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

Family, friends, classmates, and loved ones are planning a neighborhood search Saturday, Feb. 19 for the missing teenager.

The search will begin at the Meadowview Subdivision located at 2246 Windridge Drive in Zachary, La., then move to surrounding areas beginning at 9:00 a.m., according to family members.

