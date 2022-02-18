Advertisement

Wordle could help long-haul COVID survivors, psychologists say

Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Brittany Weiner and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/Gray News) – Wordle has taken the internet by storm. The daily puzzle gives people six guesses to figure out the five-letter mystery word.

According to WSMV, psychologists say this new addiction has potential cognitive benefits, especially for long-haul COVID survivors dealing with brain fog.

Vanderbilt psychologist Dr. Jim Jackson said it’s recommended long-haul COVID survivors take part in day-to-day activities to improve brain health. He says Wordle could be one of those actions.

“Wordle is not a magic wand for these people, I don’t want to suggest it is, but it likely is an activity that could really be helpful in preserving the cognition that they have,” Jackson said.

Playing games like Scrabble or chess, doing puzzles or playing an instrument are other ways to keep your brain healthy.

Jackson said the daily word game is also a healthy distraction in contrast to things like “doomscrolling” on your phone.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
File Photo: Ouachita River between Monroe and West Monroe.
Fish caught in Ouachita River unsafe to eat due to mercury levels

Latest News

Krewe of Janus: An Emergency Run
- Krewe of Janus: An Emergency Run
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
LIVE: Kim Potter sentencing for Daunte Wright's killing
Krewe of Janus: Parade Safety and Routes
- Krewe of Janus: Parade Safety and Routes
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the war games on Friday amid Western fears that Moscow...
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis