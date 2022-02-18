Sterlington teacher wins Presidential Award for Excellence

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Science teacher James “Robbie” Evans at Sterlington Middle School was one of two teachers in Louisiana to win the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. They are awarded $10,000 and a trip to Washington D.C.

“I’m excited for Sterlington. I’m excited for our school and for our district to be recognized,” said Evans. He has perfected the science of teaching.

Principal Maria Bumgart believes that Evans is the best choice for the honor.

“Thanks to Robbie and congratulations on this very important award and what that is giving to the students of this community today,” said Bumgart.

She believes that his detail, inquisitive nature, and his loyalty play a part in his character as a teacher. He is engaged with his students as they learn, and wants them to exceed his goals.

“Best a-ha moment was probably seeing state testing scores for one of my struggling students. Their test scores were considered real low and unsatisfactory. And the year that that student had me, those their test scores jumped up two levels. That was really a signal for me that I was doing the right thing, not just on a daily or weekly basis, but on the school year basis.”

Evans has been in teaching for 11 years. Before that, he was an award-winning journalist here in Monroe for The News Star.

