Advertisement

Sterlington teacher wins Presidential Award for Excellence

James "Robbie" Evans huddles with his students as he explains concepts of seasons. Evans was...
James "Robbie" Evans huddles with his students as he explains concepts of seasons. Evans was selected as one of two Louisiana teachers to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Science teacher James “Robbie” Evans at Sterlington Middle School was one of two teachers in Louisiana to win the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. They are awarded $10,000 and a trip to Washington D.C.

“I’m excited for Sterlington. I’m excited for our school and for our district to be recognized,” said Evans. He has perfected the science of teaching.

Principal Maria Bumgart believes that Evans is the best choice for the honor.

“Thanks to Robbie and congratulations on this very important award and what that is giving to the students of this community today,” said Bumgart.

She believes that his detail, inquisitive nature, and his loyalty play a part in his character as a teacher. He is engaged with his students as they learn, and wants them to exceed his goals.

“Best a-ha moment was probably seeing state testing scores for one of my struggling students. Their test scores were considered real low and unsatisfactory. And the year that that student had me, those their test scores jumped up two levels. That was really a signal for me that I was doing the right thing, not just on a daily or weekly basis, but on the school year basis.”

Evans has been in teaching for 11 years. Before that, he was an award-winning journalist here in Monroe for The News Star.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

Latest News

Wossman Wildcats
Wossman Wildcats take home Team of the Week honors
In Andrew Whitworth's legendary football career, he has played with hundreds of teammates, but...
What’s Your Story?: Molly Harper & Andrew Whitworth
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris expected to visit La. next week
In Andrew Whitworth's legendary football career, he has played with hundreds of teammates, but...
What’s Your Story?: Molly Harper & Andrew Whitworth