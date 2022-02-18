Advertisement

Professor receives the ULM Trailblazer Award named in her honor

ULM Black History Program celebrates excellence
ULM Black History Program celebrates excellence(KNOE)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A longtime ULM professor is the first recipient of a new award named in her honor. It’s called Trailblazer Award and it was named in honor of Executive Director for Diversity Dr. Pamela Saulsberry.

Saulsberry has taught at the school for the past 45 years and officials say the award is based on the excellence she’s displayed during that time.

“I believe the rent we pay for living here is to do something for other people and I also remember, unfortunately, at the funeral of Martin Luther King the song ‘If I can help somebody’ ‘my living will not be in vain’ and that resonated with me and this award means my living is not in vain,” said Dr. Pamela H. Saulsberry, ULM Executive Director for the Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion.

The presentation was held during the ULM Black History Celebration.

“The Black History Program means a lot to me because it gets everyone involved in school because we have so many cultural backgrounds and it just helps everyone feel included,” said Diamond Green, a ULM Student.

Dr. Saulsberry says she hopes one day we can move away from the labels and just celebrate being Americans.

“I long for the day that we don’t have to have a Black history or women’s history, or Asian history, that we just celebrate American history because we’re all Americans,” she said.

Dr. Saulsberry says ULM is doing inclusion and education events for all students.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

Latest News

Wossman Wildcats
Wossman Wildcats take home Team of the Week honors
James "Robbie" Evans huddles with his students as he explains concepts of seasons. Evans was...
Sterlington teacher wins Presidential Award for Excellence
In Andrew Whitworth's legendary football career, he has played with hundreds of teammates, but...
What’s Your Story?: Mollie Harper & Andrew Whitworth
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris expected to visit La. next week