Professor receives the ULM Trailblazer Award named in her honor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A longtime ULM professor is the first recipient of a new award named in her honor. It’s called Trailblazer Award and it was named in honor of Executive Director for Diversity Dr. Pamela Saulsberry.

Saulsberry has taught at the school for the past 45 years and officials say the award is based on the excellence she’s displayed during that time.

“I believe the rent we pay for living here is to do something for other people and I also remember, unfortunately, at the funeral of Martin Luther King the song ‘If I can help somebody’ ‘my living will not be in vain’ and that resonated with me and this award means my living is not in vain,” said Dr. Pamela H. Saulsberry, ULM Executive Director for the Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion.

The presentation was held during the ULM Black History Celebration.

“The Black History Program means a lot to me because it gets everyone involved in school because we have so many cultural backgrounds and it just helps everyone feel included,” said Diamond Green, a ULM Student.

Dr. Saulsberry says she hopes one day we can move away from the labels and just celebrate being Americans.

“I long for the day that we don’t have to have a Black history or women’s history, or Asian history, that we just celebrate American history because we’re all Americans,” she said.

Dr. Saulsberry says ULM is doing inclusion and education events for all students.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.