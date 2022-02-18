LSU announces dates for 2022 spring football practices, spring game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced when it will hold its first spring football practice and the date of the annual spring game.

The first practice under new head coach Brian Kelly will take place on March 24. The pro day will be held on April 6. The spring game will be played on April 23.

The Tigers will open the 2022 football season against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

