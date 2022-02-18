Krewe of Janus parade ‘back and better’ after COVID-19 pandemic pause

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Laissez les bons temps rouler!

The Krewe of Janus is hitting the streets again Saturday, February 19th at 6 p.m. after the COVID-19 pandemic halted their parades. Jessica Torricelli found out how the preparation has been going.

The krewe has been working hard over the past few weeks to get everything ready. It’s all looking beautiful! Really, they’ve been prepping since the pandemic hit and forced them to cancel the 2021 parade.

Steve Turner and Lacy Miletello are longtime members and they gave us the scoop on parade safety, a signature throw, an emergency run, and just how many treats and trinkets they’ll have Saturday night!

A Signature Throw

The krewe says each float has something special.

“One of our floats, they actually have a really cool homemade throw. One of our oldest members, Debbie Copeland, she’s a seamstress, she made her own throws. They’re little Marilyn Monroes. They’re so beautiful, I think she made 200 of them,” said Lacy Miletello.



Parade Safety and Routes Plus a lot of Manpower

Safety is the krewe’s number one priority, krewe members say.

“Having a good time, but being safe is more important. Keep the children to the back. We tell all our parade-goers to throw to the back of the crows. A little hint, if you have a small child, put your phone number on their hand with a magic marker, and name, so they can be identified[ in case they get lost in the crowd],” said Steve Turner.

They’re anticipating a lot of people.

“This is going to be the biggest crowd ever. We’ve really worked with the local authorities, fire, police, state police, homeland security, everyone, to ensure that we have a good, safe parade,” Turner said.

A parade they’ve put a lot of effort into.

“Everyone looks at the parade and the floats and get excited but it takes a lot to pull these floats. You’re looking at tractors, the community involvement, we have a lot of people that volunteer their time, their vehicles to pull these floats. Just look around at all the equipment, we have generators. we have, I think, 28, 29 right here, enough power to generate 10 households and that’s what it takes to light our parade,” explained Steve Turner.

An Emergency Run

The krewe says they bought two new floats and they’re throwing more than 60,000 cups, hula hoops, shirts and stuffed animals. Totaling up to 3.5 million throws, they say.

“We actually ran out of beads. We sold out of beads a couple days ago so we had to place an emergency order and send a truck down to New Orleans to buy some more. WE brought in, I think, 200,000 beads just yesterday and they’ve already sold. So, we will be throwing about 3.5 million throws off of these floats tomorrow,” said Miletello.



Krewe Thanks their Royalty and First Responders

The 2022 parade’s grand marshals are first responders. Krewe members thank everyone involved, from the vendors to the participants, for all they do to help pull this parade off!



