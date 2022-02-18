Grambling State racing team qualifies for Daytona 500

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The iconic black and gold of Grambling State University will soon be seen whipping around the racetrack at the Daytona 500.

The NY Racing Team has officially qualified to take part in the NASCAR event. Driver Greg Biffle and #44 will take grid position 28.

According to a news release from GSU, “The No. 44 car is a Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by Grambling State University and HBCU League Pass Plus and is painted black and adorned with Grambling State logos and GSU gold-colored number and lettering.”

NY Racing owner John Cohen, who played linebacker at Grambling State from 1993-97 and has also owned trucking and mortgage companies, said the reason he’s involved in racing is his love for the sport.

“I wanted to get into something I had a passion for,” said Cohen. “I’m passionate about HBCUs and Grambling State University. And racing is something I’m passionate about. If it has a motor and goes fast, I’m passionate about it. It all started with motorcycles and I just kind of worked my way up. I’ve always liked and followed racing.”

The race will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

