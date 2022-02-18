Advertisement

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of insulin.(Tandem Diabetes Care/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
File Photo: Ouachita River between Monroe and West Monroe.
Fish caught in Ouachita River unsafe to eat due to mercury levels

Latest News

A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies; suspect arrested
18-year-old arrested in connection with Bastrop murder
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout