Entergy has a program that’s helping farmers save money

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy is helping farmers with a new program that offers cash incentives and equipment upgrades. This program comes after the agriculture industry was hit hard by the pandemic and hurricanes. Farmers can qualify for cash incentives or upgrades on things like ventilation, lighting, and irrigation systems.

“We know that because of COVID, the recent hurricanes, the ag (agriculture) industry has suffered a lot of losses and had over $485 million in damages between those two events. So we felt that this program would really help that segment of customers,” said Heather LeBlanc, Entergy Louisiana Program Manager.

LeBlanc says the program is called Agriculture Solutions and is a way to give back to the agriculture industry. An area farmer says lowering the cost of water usage from irrigation wells will help him save.

“Roughly 75 percent of the land here in Morehouse Parish is irrigatable, 60-65 percent are irrigatable. We probably spend $12,000 a year on irrigating crops, and even if they cut it down to $6,000 that would be a big help.”

Entergy Solutions Advisor Jaeden Wallace says farmers will have to schedule a visit to see how Entergy can help them save money. If they qualify, the best equipment is provided so farmers can have a profitable business.

“We also have a lot of pumps in ag, irrigation, watering livestock, watering crops. There are incentives there not only to replace the pumps but also add efficient drives to them,” he said.

Wallace says the qualification process takes about three weeks. You can click here to learn more about the program, email entergysolutionsla@entergy.com to learn how to save money, or call 844-829-1300 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.