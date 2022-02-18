Credit cards stolen from vehicles and used at stores in West Monroe area

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and unauthorized use of credit and debit cards in the area.

Authorities say the people pictured in this surveillance image are persons of interest in the case.

These people, they believe, could be connected to several vehicle burglaries that happened on the evening of Feb. 17, 2022, in the 5200 block of I-20 Service Road in West Monroe. OPSO says the suspects took several debit and credit cards, along with a laptop computer and a handgun.

OPSO says the suspects then went to a Walmart in West Monroe, as well as the Target and Best Buy in Monroe and made purchases with the stolen cards.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the persons pictured or of the burglaries is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

