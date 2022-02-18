Advertisement

Credit cards stolen from vehicles and used at stores in West Monroe area

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office believes these people are involved in the theft of debit...
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office believes these people are involved in the theft of debit and credit cards in the West Monroe area.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and unauthorized use of credit and debit cards in the area.

Authorities say the people pictured in this surveillance image are persons of interest in the case.

These people, they believe, could be connected to several vehicle burglaries that happened on the evening of Feb. 17, 2022, in the 5200 block of I-20 Service Road in West Monroe. OPSO says the suspects took several debit and credit cards, along with a laptop computer and a handgun.

OPSO says the suspects then went to a Walmart in West Monroe, as well as the Target and Best Buy in Monroe and made purchases with the stolen cards.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the persons pictured or of the burglaries is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

