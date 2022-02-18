Captain vindicated, fired officer fights for reinstatement in chaotic Bastrop Civil Service Board meeting

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - From allegations of a captain threatening a citizen to one officer fighting to keep her job, it was a chaotic meeting of the Bastrop Civil Service Board.

“He reached for his gun,” said Ernesto Releford, who accused Captain Carl Givens of reaching for his gun during a verbal altercation in December. “They had to grab and restrain him.”

At a meeting on Feb. 17, veteran Bastrop Police Officer Carl Givens responded to accusations he threatened a citizen after a previous session.

“At no time did I ever, or would ever, tap my gun, make motions towards my weapon,” said Givens emphatically. “Nobody ever restrained me.”

Police Chief Dewayne Reed and Public Works Director Ronald Wilhite witnessed what they called a verbal altercation. They testified Givens was telling the truth.

“I saw that it might lead to something more than a verbal exchange, and I gave him a direct order to stop, and he stopped,” Chief Reed told the board.

The board unanimously agreed to dismiss the allegations against Givens.

Next, the board heard longtime officer Keesonya Lynch’s appeal hearing. She was terminated in January after an investigation into payroll fraud. The allegations were investigated by the Louisiana State Police, who found no wrongdoing.

Her attorney claims her rights were violated during the investigation.

“She was not advised of the nature of the investigation at the commencement of the interrogation,” said Monroe-based attorney James Rodd Jr. “She was never told she could be represented by counsel.”

Michael DuBos represented Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive. He says Lynch was only interrogated by LSP, not the city.

“Counsel talked about the officer must be informed of the nature,” DuBos said. “All deals with the interrogation of the officer. Mrs. Lynch was not interrogated during the investigation.”

Two members of the board agreed Lynch’s rights were violated, which would make her termination null and void. The two other members disagreed. Civil Service Law requires Lynch’s appeal to be rescheduled in order for a verdict to be reached.

