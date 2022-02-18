Advertisement

18-year-old arrested in connection with Bastrop murder

(Will Thomas)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a teenager in connection with the death of another teen.

According to Bastrop Police Chief DeWayne Reed, Rickuan Branbley is accused of killing a 17-year-old.

Police believe it happened on Feb. 15, 2022. The juvenile’s body was discovered on Feb. 17, police said. They have not released the identity of the victim.

Branbley is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

