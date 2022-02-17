Winn Parish firefighters tackle unusual midnight fire

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A fire in Winn Parish prompted firefighters into action in the early morning hours of Feb. 17.

According to Winn Parish Fire District 3, just after midnight, they responded to reports of a wood chip trailer on fire. The fire was at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 34 and Louisiana Highway 126. Here’s what they described happened:

“Upon arrival FF observed a loaded wood chip trailer with fire coming from the rear axle area of the trailer. FF’s deployed two 1 3/4 inch attack lines off of unit 101 and began suppression operations. Once the main fire was knocked out FF conducted a thorough overhaul to make sure the fire did not spread far into the load of wood chips. Once the fire was out and overhaul was complete and the scene was declared safe, all units and personnel cleared the scene and returned to quarters.

Once again we thank all of the volunteers and off duty personnel who responded to this incident.

“Together we can achieve greatness.”

While wood chip trailer fires are not the typical type of blaze firefighters face, they do happen from time to time. As you would expect, wood chips can easily catch fire. On occasion, friction has been known to ignite the chips. Incidental sparks from the trailer could also pose a problem. It’s unclear at this time what caused this particular fire.

On February 17, 2022 at 00:21 hours, Winn Parish Fire District #3 responded to the intersection of LA 34 E @ LA 126, for... Posted by Winn Parish Fire District 3 on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.