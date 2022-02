MONROE, La. (KNOE) - BREAKING: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee until 6 p.m.

A Tornado Watch means conditions make it possible for a tornado. Be prepared to take cover in case a Tornado Warning is issued.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued to include the entire ArkLaMiss and will remain in effect through 6 pm this evening. A Special Weather Statement has also been issued for a strong storm over Union County. Hazards include winds in excess of 40 mph & heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/Nk2LqRBoDR — Meteorologist Sheena Martin (@WxSheena) February 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.