Monroe PD looking for 21-year-old suspect in deadly shooting near ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are asking for help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near ULM.

They are looking for Anferney Wingate, 21.

Police say he is wanted on charges of manslaughter and two counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in the Feb. 1, 2022, shooting on Spurgeon Drive that left one person dead.

Police say Wingate should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police add:

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Wingate, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

