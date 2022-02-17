Advertisement

Monroe PD looking for 21-year-old suspect in deadly shooting near ULM

Anferney Wingate, 21
Anferney Wingate, 21(Source: Monroe PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are asking for help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near ULM.

They are looking for Anferney Wingate, 21.

Police say he is wanted on charges of manslaughter and two counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in the Feb. 1, 2022, shooting on Spurgeon Drive that left one person dead.

Police say Wingate should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police add:

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Wingate, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Alvin Kamara mugshot
2 more arrested, 1 wanted in Kamara’s Las Vegas fight, court records show

Latest News

File Photo: Ouachita River between Monroe and West Monroe.
Fish caught in Ouachita River unsafe to eat due to mercury levels
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Winn Parish Wood Chip Fire
Winn Parish firefighters tackle unusual midnight fire